Qualcomm can sell some chips to Huawei

Qualcomm confirmed Saturday that it has received permission from the U.S. government to sell certain chips, including some 4G chips, to Huawei.

Why it matters: The U.S. sanctions against Huawei have hurt that company's mobile phone business especially hard, but they have also taken a toll on Huawei's U.S. suppliers, including chipmakers and software providers.

"We received a license for a number of products, which include some 4G products," Qualcomm said in a statement. The company declined to be more specific.

Context: The U.S. government has applied a range of sanctions on Huawei over the past 18 months, prohibiting most American companies from doing business with the Chinese telecom supplier without special permission.

The Trump administration has also pressured U.S. allies to ban Huawei gear from their 5G networks and taken additional actions designed to make it harder for Huawei to get the parts it needs to make both smartphones and network gear.

