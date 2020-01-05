Stories

Remains of general slain by U.S. return to Iran: Crowds line streets

A large crowd surrounds the coffins of slain top commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in southwestern Iran
The coffins of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi-Iranian paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis are transported from Ahvaz International Airport, Iran. Photo: Fatemeh Rahimavian/fars news/AFP via Getty Images

Tens of thousands of mourners lined the streets of the southern Iranian city of Ahvaz Sunday, after the remains of Qasem Soleimani, the general killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad, arrived back in Iran, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: A funeral procession was held for Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior Iraqi-Iranian militia commander who also died in Friday's strike in Iraq, in the city, per the official Iranian news site IRNA, which reports their bodies will be transferred to other Iranian cities, including Tehran.

