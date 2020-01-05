Tens of thousands of mourners lined the streets of the southern Iranian city of Ahvaz Sunday, after the remains of Qasem Soleimani, the general killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad, arrived back in Iran, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: A funeral procession was held for Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior Iraqi-Iranian militia commander who also died in Friday's strike in Iraq, in the city, per the official Iranian news site IRNA, which reports their bodies will be transferred to other Iranian cities, including Tehran.