Pence set to appear at fundraiser hosted by QAnon supporters

Vice President Pence and other prominent Republicans are set to appear at a Montana fundraiser next week hosted by a couple who publicly support the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to an invitation reviewed by AP.

Why it matters: It's yet another example of how the conspiracy theory has gained a foothold in mainstream Republican politics.

The hosts, Caryn and Michael Borland, have shared QAnon materials on their social media profiles and retweeted posts from accounts associated with QAnon.

The event is also expected to draw Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top Trump campaign fundraiser; GOP chair Ronna McDaniel; Republican National Committee finance chair Todd Ricketts; and RNC co-chair Tommy Hicks Jr.

While Pence told CBS last month that he dismisses QAnon "out of hand," his representatives declined to comment to AP about the fundraiser.

The big picture: The conspiracy theory is centered on the baseless idea that America's elite are cannibals and pedophiles, engaged in a global fight to take down President Trump via the "deep state."