Pence set to appear at fundraiser hosted by QAnon supporters

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Vice President Pence and other prominent Republicans are set to appear at a Montana fundraiser next week hosted by a couple who publicly support the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to an invitation reviewed by AP.

Why it matters: It's yet another example of how the conspiracy theory has gained a foothold in mainstream Republican politics.

  • The hosts, Caryn and Michael Borland, have shared QAnon materials on their social media profiles and retweeted posts from accounts associated with QAnon.
  • The event is also expected to draw Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top Trump campaign fundraiser; GOP chair Ronna McDaniel; Republican National Committee finance chair Todd Ricketts; and RNC co-chair Tommy Hicks Jr.
  • While Pence told CBS last month that he dismisses QAnon "out of hand," his representatives declined to comment to AP about the fundraiser.

The big picture: The conspiracy theory is centered on the baseless idea that America's elite are cannibals and pedophiles, engaged in a global fight to take down President Trump via the "deep state."

  • Trump has not outright dismissed the conspiracy theory. Along with retweeting several QAnon accounts, Trump also defended its supporters last month, saying that he understands they "like me very much" and that they "love America."

DHS whistleblower alleges he was told to stop producing reports on Russian interference

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and Trump. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The House Intelligence Committee received a whistleblower complaint from a former senior Department of Homeland Security official who alleges he was instructed to "cease providing intelligence assessments on the threat of Russian interference in the United States" because it "made the president look bad," Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) announced Wednesday.

The big picture: U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Russia is actively seeking to denigrate Joe Biden to assist President Trump ahead of the election.

The vaccine race hits a speed bump

Developing vaccines is very hard work, as evidenced by Tuesday's news that AstraZeneca is pausing its clinical trials on a COVID-19 vaccine after a patient appeared to develop a serious neurological condition. And that raises an unsettling question: What if a vaccine is further away than most of us expect?

Axios Re:Cap digs in with Stat News reporter Adam Feuerstein, who helped break the AstraZeneca news.

Palestinians fail to get Arab League to condemn Israel-UAE deal

Photo: Karim Sahib/AFP via Getty Images

The Palestinian Authority failed on Wednesday to get the Arab League's foreign ministers to endorse a resolution criticizing the U.S.-brokered normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Why it matters: This is a very unusual development and a big blow to the Palestinians, who hold the rotating presidency of the Arab League. For decades, Arab League foreign ministers have endorsed every draft resolution the Palestinians have put forward.

