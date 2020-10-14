46 mins ago - Health

The pandemic isn't keeping the health care industry down

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Health care's third-quarter earnings season has started, and if the quarter is anything like the previous one, the industry will continue to fare relatively well even amid the broader economic turmoil.

The bottom line: The coronavirus dominated the spring and summer, which forced people to put off care, but people have resumed getting procedures and seeing their doctors.

Between the lines: The second quarter was extremely profitable for health insurers — UnitedHealth Group, for example, posted its highest-ever profit.

  • Health insurers still aren't paying as many medical claims as before the pandemic, which likely will keep their profit figures at high levels.

Yes, but: The persistent amount of coronavirus cases is no longer stunting all demand for pharmaceuticals, surgeries, medical devices, hospital stays, doctor visits and other health care services.

  • The highest net profit margins in Q2 belonged to pharmaceutical companies and hospitals, according to the Axios health care earnings tracker.
  • Almost all hospital systems we track posted a net profit in Q2, due largely to the rebounding stock market boosting their investment portfolios. But patient volumes have also continued to increase since their low point in the spring.
  • Orlando Health, an eight-hospital system, ended June sitting on $2.7 billion and an 8% operating margin — and also received $82 million in taxpayer bailout funds to offset the coronavirus.
  • Hospital executives "expect a sharp recovery [in volumes] over the next twelve months," according to a new SVB Leerink survey.
  • Medical device sales are "recovering faster than expected," Johnson & Johnson executives said on their Q3 investor call yesterday.

Go deeper: Follow our earnings tracker

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
22 hours ago - Economy & Business

Investors expect Q3 earnings to be outstanding, but still very negative

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Earnings season officially kicks off today with big banks reporting and analysts are expecting strong outperformance.

What's happening: In the second quarter there was an unusually high 12.5 percentage point improvement in earnings results from their original projections (to -31.6% from -44.1%) due to a record-high percentage of companies reporting positive EPS surprises (84%).

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
16 hours ago - Technology

Facebook bans anti-vaccine ads, but not organic misinformation

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Facebook will ban anti-vaccine ads in an effort to combat misinformation and support public health experts, the social media platform announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The company now says it doesn't want these ads on its platform, but the policy does not apply to influencers who experts say drive a significant amount of organic misinformation about vaccines.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: "Souls to the polls" during COVID-19 —Trump says Fauci's "pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications"
  2. Health: The coming vaccine chaos — Where the U.S. has been hit hardest.
  3. Sports: Tampa missed out on $400 million in sports glory.
  4. World: America's stubbornly high death rate compared to the rest of the globe.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow