Putin confirms "partial withdrawal" of troops but signals threat not over

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Kay Nietfeld/Picture Alliance via Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Tuesday that he had decided to withdraw some troops from the border with Ukraine and was prepared to re-enter security negotiations with the U.S. and NATO.
Why it matters: The partial pullback marks the first sign of de-escalation since Russia began its massive military mobilization near Ukraine late last year, but Putin also made clear the threat is not over.
- Asked if troops will continue to withdraw or could ultimately move into Ukraine, Putin said that would depend on "the development of the situation locally" and the steps other parties take.
Driving the news: Speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Schoz, Putin stressed that "of course" he does not want war to break out in Europe, but that this is why it is so important that Russia's security demands are accepted by the U.S. and NATO.
- Close observers of Russia's military movements note that while a relatively small number of forces do appear to be moving back, those movements thus far pale in comparison to the arrivals of additional troops and equipment just in the past few days.
- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg earlier on Tuesday welcomed Russia's signals that is prepared for additional diplomacy, but said he'd seen no signs of de-escalation on the military front.
The big picture: A day after Russia's foreign minister said diplomatic efforts with the West "are far from exhausted," Putin announced he was ready for new talks with the U.S. and NATO on missile deployments in Europe and military transparency.
- The Western alliance last month proposed a narrow set of "confidence-building" measures that the two sides could work on to defuse tensions, but ruled out any freeze on NATO expansion — Russia's top demand.
- Addressing Russia's concerns about Ukraine joining NATO, Scholz said he does not believe eastern expansion will be on the agenda for the duration that either he or Putin will be in office.
- Putin did not appear reassured. "They say it won't happen tomorrow," he said of NATO expansion, "but what about the day after tomorrow?" He added that the talks must cover Russia's demands, not just the issues NATO put forward.
- "We are afraid that the negotiations on the important matters to us, security matters, could be drawn out without [progress]," Putin said.
What to watch: A vote in the Russian Duma on Tuesday complicated the narrative that Putin was stepping back from the brink.
- Russia's rubber-stamp parliament voted to ask Putin to recognize the two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine where separatists have been battling Ukrainian troops since 2014.
- Because the separatists don't hold all of the territory they claim, recognizing them as sovereign states could suggest Russia is prepared to step up its military intervention.
Between the lines: Some experts are skeptical that Putin will act on the request. Scholz noted that doing so would be a death knell for the Minsk agreements, which call for Ukraine to grant the eastern territories a "special status" following a ceasefire.
- Russia accuses Ukraine of failing to comply with those agreements, but Scholz said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told him in their meeting in Kyiv on Monday that he was prepared to proceed with implementation.
- Putin replied skeptically, and even accused Ukraine of committing "genocide" against Russian speakers in the East, a claim that isn't supported by evidence. But he did say that not all opportunities to implement the agreement had been exhausted, and called on Germany and France to pressure Kyiv to comply.
Worth noting: Scholz condemned the new judicial proceedings against jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which began today and could see up to 15 years added to his sentence.