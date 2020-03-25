Putin postpones constitutional referendum due to coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that a referendum on a series of constitutional amendments — including one that would allow him to remain in power through 2036 — will be postponed due to coronavirus. He did not set a new date.

Where things stand: There has been suspicion in Russia and overseas about the country's relatively low number of confirmed cases — just 495 as of Tuesday, without a single confirmed fatality. Putin had insisted the situation was "under control," but he elevated his warnings today and said non-essential workers should stay home next week.

