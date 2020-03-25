40 mins ago - World

Putin postpones constitutional referendum due to coronavirus

Dave Lawler

Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that a referendum on a series of constitutional amendments — including one that would allow him to remain in power through 2036 — will be postponed due to coronavirus. He did not set a new date.

Where things stand: There has been suspicion in Russia and overseas about the country's relatively low number of confirmed cases — just 495 as of Tuesday, without a single confirmed fatality. Putin had insisted the situation was "under control," but he elevated his warnings today and said non-essential workers should stay home next week.

Dave Lawler

Russian parliament passes bill that allows Putin to rule until 2036

Photo: Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Russia's parliament approved constitutional amendments backed by President Vladimir Putin that, among other changes, could allow him to remain in power until 2036 by resetting his presidential tenure after his current term ends in 2024.

The state of play: The question of what will happen at the end of Putin's current term has loomed over Russia, leading him to propose sweeping constitutional changes earlier this year. Russia's Duma applied the rubber stamp in a 383-0 vote, with 43 abstentions.

Updated Mar 11, 2020 - World
Ursula Perano

Sanders to Putin: You won't interfere in any more elections if I'm president

Sen. Bernie Sanders sent a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the debate stage Tuesday, stating, "If I'm president of the United States, trust me, you're not going to interfere in any more American elections."

The big picture: It was unveiled last week that Russia has been interfering to boost Sanders' campaigns in an apparent attempt to strengthen President Trump's bid for re-election. Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg said, "Vladimir Putin thinks that Donald Trump should be president of the United States, and that's why Russia is helping [Sanders] get elected."

Feb 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

Fiona Hill: Putin has the U.S. "exactly where he wants us"

Fiona Hill testifies in impeachment inquiry of President Trump on Nov. 21, 2019. Photo: Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Fiona Hill, the former top Russia expert on the National Security Council, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has the U.S. "feeling vulnerable, he's got us feeling on edge, and he's got us questioning the legitimacy of our own systems" in a "60 Minutes" interview airing on Sunday.

The big picture: The nation's top election-security official warned the House Intelligence Committee last month that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election to help President Trump get re-elected and to continue attempting to sow discord among the U.S. electorate.

Mar 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy