1 hour ago - World

Putin could rule Russia until 2036 under proposed constitutional reforms

Dave Lawler

Photo: Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin could remain Russia's president until 2036 under a constitutional amendment he backed Tuesday, which would reset his presidential tenure when his current term ends in 2024.

The state of play: The question of what will happen at the end of Putin's current term has loomed over Russia, leading him to propose sweeping constitutional changes earlier this year that would divert some presidential powers to parliament and empower the unelected State Council.

  • Rather than carve a powerful role for himself outside of the presidency, this news indicates Putin might not be going anywhere.

Where things stand: Russia's constitutional court must now affix the requisite rubber stamp to Putin's term limits proposal before the Russian public votes on the constitutional changes in a referendum on April 22.

  • Putin, 67, has been in power for 20 years. The changes could allow him to remain in the Kremlin for another 16 — with two six-year terms following his current mandate.
  • He had previously seemed to reject the idea of becoming "president for life," but his plan for 2024 and beyond has been shrouded in secrecy.
  • In order to boost turnout in the referendum, Putin has proposed several socially conservative measures, including a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage.

What he's saying: "For now, stability and the steady development of the country are more important but, later, when the country is surer of itself, has more resources — flab around the waist, as they say — then we should absolutely ensure a transfer of power," Putin said last week, per the FT.

  • Putin also seemed to rule out becoming leader of the State Council, a perch many analysts predicted he'd assume after 2024.

Between the lines: Dmitri Trenin, director of Carnegie Moscow, tells Axios that the news has been met with "a lot of confusion" because he had previously signaled that he'd be "overseeing the transition from the State Council or the Security Council."

  • "It looks like his initial plan ran into opposition from those around him who fear for their position," Trenin says.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios

Podcast: Putin's YouTube problem

Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering ways to limit access to YouTube within Russia, where it's become a crucial platform for his critics and a popular source for news. Dan digs in with Axios World editor David Lawler.

Go deeper: YouTube avoids Putin's media chokehold

Keep ReadingArrowFeb 10, 2020 - World
Ursula Perano

Sanders to Putin: You won't interfere in any more elections if I'm president

Sen. Bernie Sanders sent a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the debate stage Tuesday, stating, "If I'm president of the United States, trust me, you're not going to interfere in any more American elections."

The big picture: It was unveiled last week that Russia has been interfering to boost Sanders' campaigns in an apparent attempt to strengthen President Trump's bid for re-election. Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg said, "Vladimir Putin thinks that Donald Trump should be president of the United States, and that's why Russia is helping [Sanders] get elected."

Go deeperArrowFeb 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

Report: Sanders says he was briefed on Russia trying to help his campaign

Bernie Sanders at a press conference in Santa Ana, California on Feb. 21. Photo: Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders told reporters at a campaign stop Friday that he was briefed by U.S. officials "about a month ago" on Russia's attempts to assist his 2020 presidential campaign, AP reports. "It was not clear what role they were going to play," he added.

Driving the news: Sanders' comments followed a Washington Post report that U.S. officials briefed Sanders on Russian efforts to help his 2020 campaign "as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest."

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy