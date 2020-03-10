Putin could rule Russia until 2036 under proposed constitutional reforms

Vladimir Putin could remain Russia's president until 2036 under a constitutional amendment he backed Tuesday, which would reset his presidential tenure when his current term ends in 2024.

The state of play: The question of what will happen at the end of Putin's current term has loomed over Russia, leading him to propose sweeping constitutional changes earlier this year that would divert some presidential powers to parliament and empower the unelected State Council.

Rather than carve a powerful role for himself outside of the presidency, this news indicates Putin might not be going anywhere.

Where things stand: Russia's constitutional court must now affix the requisite rubber stamp to Putin's term limits proposal before the Russian public votes on the constitutional changes in a referendum on April 22.

Putin, 67, has been in power for 20 years. The changes could allow him to remain in the Kremlin for another 16 — with two six-year terms following his current mandate.

He had previously seemed to reject the idea of becoming "president for life," but his plan for 2024 and beyond has been shrouded in secrecy.

In order to boost turnout in the referendum, Putin has proposed several socially conservative measures, including a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage.

What he's saying: "For now, stability and the steady development of the country are more important but, later, when the country is surer of itself, has more resources — flab around the waist, as they say — then we should absolutely ensure a transfer of power," Putin said last week, per the FT.

Putin also seemed to rule out becoming leader of the State Council, a perch many analysts predicted he'd assume after 2024.

Between the lines: Dmitri Trenin, director of Carnegie Moscow, tells Axios that the news has been met with "a lot of confusion" because he had previously signaled that he'd be "overseeing the transition from the State Council or the Security Council."

"It looks like his initial plan ran into opposition from those around him who fear for their position," Trenin says.

Go deeper: