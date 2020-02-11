36 mins ago - Economy & Business

Push back against China's latest stimulus measures

Dion Rabouin

Photo: Chukrut Budrul/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Worries are beginning to grow about China's stimulus efforts as the government has pushed new measures designed to offset the impact of the coronavirus.

The latest: Chinese regulators ordered banks to lower interest rates and allow late repayment of loans to help small and midsize companies, but there are worries the program may be ill-advised.

  • "[T]he measures are not working as intended, bankers and analysts say, as the move could heighten financial risk in the banking sector and add to small business debt," Caixin reported, citing unnamed sources.
  • "Under the latest directives, banks heeding Beijing's call to support small and midsize companies could make problematic loans to companies that might not meet standards under normal circumstances."

Of note: China’s fiscal revenues rose just 3.8% in 2019, the slowest growth pace since 1987, largely as a result of wide-ranging tax cuts in response to the country's economic slowdown. That followed 6.2% growth the year prior, according to South China Morning Post.

Why it matters: China has been working to reduce its debt for years as part of a “structural deleveraging” campaign, but had to reverse course as the trade war and now the coronavirus outbreak are pushing the government to increase spending.

Coronavirus death toll tops 1,000 as U.S. confirms 13th case

A person evacuated to San Diego from China was confirmed by the CDC Monday night to be the 13th novel coronavirus case in the U.S., as the death toll rose to over 1,000.

The big picture: 2019-nCoV has now killed 1,017 people, per the latest official figures. One person in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines are the only ones to die of the virus outside mainland China, where it's infected nearly 43,000 people. There are more than 450 cases in 27 other countries and territories.

Updated 4 hours ago - Health
Dion Rabouin

Investors get bullish after WHO lauds China's coronavirus response

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press briefing on the evolution of new coronavirus epidemic. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. stocks ended the day higher on Thursday after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak that has spread to at least 19 countries, killing more than 200 people and infecting nearly 10,000, more a global emergency.

What it means: The declaration was taken as good news by bullish investors because the international organization said China's "unprecedented response" and international cooperation would "reverse the tide" and contain the outbreak.

Jan 31, 2020 - Economy & Business
Erica Pandey

The coronavirus threat to China's grand plans

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

China's plan to dominate the 21st century hangs in the balance as the deadly coronavirus outbreak spreads.

The big picture: Coronavirus is stress-testing Chinese President Xi Jinping's industrial and economic vision for the future as factories, supply chains and companies navigate the crisis.

Feb 8, 2020 - World