Dozens of the 110 troops who were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following Iran’s Jan. 8 ballistic missile attack on an Iraqi base are expected to receive Purple Hearts, CNN reports.

Why it matters: The attacks were in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January. At the time, President Trump dismissed the injuries as "headaches" and "not very serious," prompting backlash from some veterans groups. It's not yet clear how many troops will receive the honor.