Troops who suffered brain injuries in Iran attacks to receive Purple Hearts

Ursula Perano

Photo: Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Dozens of the 110 troops who were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following Iran’s Jan. 8 ballistic missile attack on an Iraqi base are expected to receive Purple Hearts, CNN reports.

Why it matters: The attacks were in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January. At the time, President Trump dismissed the injuries as "headaches" and "not very serious," prompting backlash from some veterans groups. It's not yet clear how many troops will receive the honor.

Justin Amash forms exploratory committee for third-party presidential run

Rep. Justin Amash during a 2019 own hall in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) announced on Tuesday that he has "launched an exploratory committee" to seek the Libertarian Party's 2020 presidential nomination.

Why it matters: Amash gained notoriety last year when he came out as the lone House Republican to support the impeachment of President Trump following the publication of the Mueller report. He later switched his party affiliation to independent.

Alayna Treene

Trump orders meat processing plants to stay open during coronavirus pandemic

Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times via Getty Images

President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday requiring meat processing plants to stay open under the Defense Production Act during the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: America's food supply chain is at risk due to coronavirus outbreaks in rural meatpacking plant communities.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 3,111,730 — Total deaths: 216,857 — Total recoveries — 925,442Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 1,011,600 — Total deaths: 58,343 — Total recoveries — 115,398 — Total tested: 5,795,728Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci says everyone who needs a test should be able to get one by June.
  4. Congress: McConnell privately rejects idea of adding major infrastructure investment to coronavirus stimulus — House cancels plan to return from recess next week due to safety concerns.
  5. Trump administration: Trump plans to order meat processing plants to stay open under the Defense Production Act — Pence flouts face mask policy while visiting Mayo Clinic.
  6. 😴 1 sleep thing: The coronavirus is invading our dreams and sabotaging our sleep.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

