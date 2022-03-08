Puck launches new podcast with The Ringer

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Puck, the subscription newsletter company, is moving into podcasts, its co-founder and editor-in-chief Jon Kelly tells Axios.

The big picture: "Starting an audio division is part of our goal to treat journalists like creators," Kelly said. Puck, which launched last year, now has 19 full-time employees.

Details: On March 14th, it will launch two new shows, including one that will be co-created with Bill Simmons' "The Ringer."

"The Town," which will be hosted by Puck's founding partner and Hollywood scoop machine Matt Belloni and will feature Simmons, will air 2-4 times per week and will focus on breaking news in show business.

"The Powers that Be," hosted by Puck founding partner and Snapchat host Peter Hamby, will be a daily 15-20 minute show that features Puck reporters talking about scoops behind the story of the day. It's being co-produced by Audacy's Cadence13 podcast company.

