Pubmatic targets $115 million IPO amid ad tech boom

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
PubMatic, a programmatic advertising company, is looking to raise around $115 million when it files to go public this week, sources tell Axios.
Why it matters: Despite the ad market slump, the pandemic has been great for ad tech, because it's helped to accelerate the demand for new ad formats in mediums like streaming and gaming.
- The ad tech sector has also been resilient during the pandemic, thanks in large part to the explosive growth of e-commerce and businesses moving online.
The big picture: Ad tech companies may see going public as a more viable way to raise money than pursuing venture capital deals, as many investors have cooled on the space, Abeed Janmohamed, director of M&A advisory joint venture Waypoint Partners and VOGL, told Business Insider's Lara O'Reilly.
- Last year's collapse of ad tech firm Sizmek, one of the biggest demand-side ad platforms, served as a warning to investors.