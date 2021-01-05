Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Leader of far-right Proud Boys arrested in D.C. ahead of "March for Trump"

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio (front). Photo: Elijah Nouvelage via Getty

The leader of the far-right Proud Boys was arrested in Washington, D.C., on Monday and charged with destruction of property, police said, ahead of planned protests against the congressional certification of the 2020 election results, scheduled for Wednesday.

Driving the news: Enrique Tarrio, chairman of the Proud Boys, told the Washington Post in December that he participated in the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner that had been taken from a historic Black church during protests last month in the nation's capital.

  • Police also found Tarrio in possession of two high capacity firearm magazines upon his arrest Monday, resulting in additional charges, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.

What to watch: Tarrio’s presence was expected at the March for Trump slated for Tuesday and Wednesday. It is unclear if or when Tarrio will be released.

  • Tarrio has said on the social media app, Parler, that the Proud Boys would “turn out in record numbers on Jan 6th.” They will not wear their typical black and gold garb, but instead "spread" across downtown D.C. "incognito," he said, per the New York Times.
  • Trump himself has encouraged supporters to show up to the protests.

The big picture: Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated the National Guard for the march and urged residents to avoid the downtown area.

  • She pointed to the violence that ensued during the mid-December march where several people were stabbed.

Of note: The Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church filed a lawsuit Monday against Tarrio and the Proud Boys for "engaging in acts of terror and vandalizing church property in an effort to intimidate the Church and silence its support for racial justice" during the mid-December protests.

Orion Rummler
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

D.C. mayor urges residents to avoid downtown during "March for Trump"

Mayor Muriel Bowser at a Dec. 14 press briefing in Washington, D.C. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser urged city residents to avoid travel downtown on Tuesday and Wednesday, and she's activated the National Guard in response to planned mass demonstrations by Trump supporters this week as Congress is set to certify Joe Biden's win.

The big picture: Trump has pushed his supporters through tweets to show up and protest his false and unsubstantiated claims of Democrats interfering with election results on Wednesday. D.C. was the scene of violence following a pro-Trump event in mid-December where several people were stabbed.

Dave Lawler, author of World
53 mins ago - World

Biden's nuclear dilemma: Iran's move on enrichment raises the stakes

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden hopes to revive the Iran nuclear deal after taking office, but that task is only growing more daunting.

Driving the news: Iran announced today that it would begin to enrich uranium to 20% — within striking distance of weapons-grade levels — at its underground Fordow facility.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: New York becomes the fourth U.S. state to report case of fast-spreading variant.
  2. Vaccine: What went wrong with America's vaccine rollout — Poor vaccine planning could increase the pandemic's racial divide
  3. Economy: Oil executives have mixed expectations for 2021 — 2020 changed America's startup landscape.
  4. Tech: 2021 will demand new kinds of video conferencing.
  5. World: England to enter 3rd national lockdown — Scotland to enter month-long lockdown.
  6. Future: Here's what Axios' newsletter writers are tracking in 2021.
