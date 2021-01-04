Get the latest market trends in your inbox

D.C. mayor urges residents to avoid downtown during "March for Trump"

Mayor Muriel Bowser at a Dec. 14 press briefing in Washington, D.C. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser urged city residents to avoid travel downtown on Tuesday and Wednesday, and she's activated the National Guard in response to planned mass demonstrations by Trump supporters this week as Congress is set to certify Joe Biden's win.

The big picture: Trump has pushed his supporters through tweets to show up and protest his false and unsubstantiated claims of Democrats interfering with election results on Wednesday. D.C. was the scene of violence following a pro-Trump event in mid-December where several people were stabbed.

What they're saying: Bowser asked those in the region to avoid engaging "with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation," adding, "we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful.”   

  • "We will not allow people to incite violence, intimidate our residents or cause destruction in our city," she said.

Orion Rummler
Jan 3, 2021 - Politics & Policy

WaPo: Trump urged Georgia's secretary of state to "find" votes to overturn Biden win

President Trump walks to the Oval Office on Dec 31. Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday tried to convince Georgia's Republican Secretary of State to "find 11,780 votes" — enough to overturn Joe Biden's win in the state — in an hourlong phone call obtained by the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Trump's personal appeal to Brad Raffensperger, which included suggesting that the secretary of state could face legal trouble if he did not take action on Trump's grievances, comes as several Senate Republicans plan to object to certifying election results in a last-ditch effort to support the president's unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Axios
Jan 3, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pence "welcomes" senators' plans to challenge Biden's election win

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence indicated his support Saturday for a group of Republican senators planning to object to certifying state Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.

Details: Pence's chief of staff Marc Short issued a statement to news outlets that the vice president "shares" concerns on voter fraud, though he did not cite any specific evidence.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Saudi Arabia, Qatar to sign U.S.-brokered deal to ease Gulf crisis

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) and Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. Photo: Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf countries are expected to sign an agreement on Tuesday toward ending a diplomatic crisis in the Gulf after 3½ years.

The big picture: A Saudi-led coalition severed ties with Qatar in 2017 and closed their airspace and sea routes to Qatari planes and vessels, citing Qatar's alleged support for terror groups and relations with Iran. In recent weeks, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have been under pressure from the Trump administration to end the dispute.

Go deeper (2 min. read)