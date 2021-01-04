D.C. mayor urges residents to avoid downtown during "March for Trump"

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Mayor Muriel Bowser at a Dec. 14 press briefing in Washington, D.C. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/pool/AFP via Getty Images
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser urged city residents to avoid travel downtown on Tuesday and Wednesday, and she's activated the National Guard in response to planned mass demonstrations by Trump supporters this week as Congress is set to certify Joe Biden's win.
The big picture: Trump has pushed his supporters through tweets to show up and protest his false and unsubstantiated claims of Democrats interfering with election results on Wednesday. D.C. was the scene of violence following a pro-Trump event in mid-December where several people were stabbed.
What they're saying: Bowser asked those in the region to avoid engaging "with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation," adding, "we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful.”
- "We will not allow people to incite violence, intimidate our residents or cause destruction in our city," she said.