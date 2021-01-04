D.C. mayor urges residents to avoid downtown during "March for Trump"

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser urged city residents to avoid travel downtown on Tuesday and Wednesday, and she's activated the National Guard in response to planned mass demonstrations by Trump supporters this week as Congress is set to certify Joe Biden's win.

The big picture: Trump has pushed his supporters through tweets to show up and protest his false and unsubstantiated claims of Democrats interfering with election results on Wednesday. D.C. was the scene of violence following a pro-Trump event in mid-December where several people were stabbed.

What they're saying: Bowser asked those in the region to avoid engaging "with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation," adding, "we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful.”