Protesters target Abraham Lincoln statues in Boston and D.C.

Photos: J. Scott Applewhite/AP, Steven Senne/AP

Protesters are demanding the removal of twin Emancipation memorials — one in D.C. (left) and the other in Boston (right) — that depict a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincoln's feet, AP reports.

Why it matters: Following a revival of the Black Lives Matter Movement, protesters are looking at these statues with a fresh lens, AP writes. Many are offended by the imagery of a Black man kneeling before Abraham Lincoln, with critics saying it looks more like subservience and supremacy in 2020.

  • The Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Emancipation Group and the Freedman's Memorial, was erected in Washington's Lincoln Park in 1876.
  • Three years later, a copy was installed in Boston, home to the statue's white creator, Thomas Ball.

What they're saying: Tory Bullock, a Black actor and activist leading the campaign to get the Boston memorial removed, told AP, "I’ve been watching this man on his knees since I was a kid. It’s supposed to represent freedom but instead represents us still beneath someone else. I would always ask myself, “If he’s free, why is he still on his knees?’” Bullock said.

The state of play:

  • The city of Boston has been reviewing the statue since at least 2018 when it launched a comprehensive review of public sculptures and monuments.
  • Protesters in Washington D.C. were met with 400 unarmed National Guard personnel as they demanded the removal of the statue.

Updated 43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 a.m. ET: 9,619,573 — Total deaths: 489,556 — Total recoveries — 4,849,802Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 a.m ET: 2,422,312 — Total deaths: 124,415 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. Federal response: White House coronavirus task force to hold first briefing in roughly two months.
  4. Public health: Young people with obesity and other health conditions at risk — CDC says could be 10x more U.S. coronavirus cases.
  5. Science: Face masks can help control coronavirus spread.
  6. 2020 election: Biden says Trump "worried about looking bad" with COVID tests.
  7. World: Coronavirus accelerates in Africa as economic damage deepens.
  8. 1 🐎 thing: Kentucky Derby rescheduled for September, will allow audience.
1 hour ago - Podcasts

The call for corporate reparations

For years, some Democrats and Black leaders have called for reparations from the U.S. government for slavery. Axios business reporter Courtenay Brown says reparations may move faster in the private sector, where some corporations are trying to make amends.

  • Plus, our new beer barometer tells us how much people are going out to bars and restaurants during the pandemic.
  • And White House editor Margaret Talev tells us what to expect in the upcoming primaries after watching mayhem in Kentucky.
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Corporations grapple with slavery reparations

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: MPI/Getty Images, Bettmann/Contributor, GraphicaArtis/Getty Images, Corbis via Getty Images

The debate over reparations for slavery has moved from the political realm to the corporate one. At least two big British companies — insurer Lloyd's of London and brewer Greene King — promised to make certain amends for their role in slavery. But activists want them and other companies to do more.

Why it matters: We usually hear about reparations as a political issue — a "societal obligation" of the federal government, as The New York Times' Nikole Hannah-Jones wrote this week. But corporations, too, are being called out for how their involvement in slavery — and their modern-day policies and practices — perpetuate racism.

