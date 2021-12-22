Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI). Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) has filed legislation advocates hope may offer an opening to resume stalled bipartisan talks over police reform.
Why it matters: It would allow excessive force lawsuits against police departments, agencies and the federal government — but not individual officers, a stumbling block in earlier efforts.
- Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, a Republican point person on reform talks, said months ago he favored “making the employer responsible for the actions of the employee." But he has not signed on as a co-sponsor and his office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Details: Whitehouse's bill would provide uniform measures for victims to sue state and local governments and federal agencies for excessive force.
- Currently, state and municipal laws vary on if individuals can pursue civil action for constitutional rights violations by officers.
- Individuals cannot sue a federal officer for monetary damages unless specifically authorized under a statute.
What they're saying: “As chain-of-command organizations, police departments decide how to train, supervise, and discipline their personnel. That means departments ought to bear responsibility for the behavior of their officers," Whitehouse told Axios.
- Holding employers liable for the actions of their employees is “a time-tested and proven way to encourage responsible management."
The intrigue: Qualified immunity — protection for officers against individual lawsuits — was a major source of disagreement between Democrats and Republicans.
- Scott said in a statement in May, "The real question is, how do we change the culture of policing? I think we do that by making the employer responsible for the actions of the employee."
- Police unions, like the National Fraternal Order of Police, have said ending qualified immunity was a non-starter.
- The group has not yet taken a stand on Whitehouse's proposal. FOP spokeswoman Jessica Cahill told Axios, "We are analyzing the bill and plan to talk with Sen. Whitehouse about it.”