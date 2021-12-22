Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) has filed legislation advocates hope may offer an opening to resume stalled bipartisan talks over police reform.

Why it matters: It would allow excessive force lawsuits against police departments, agencies and the federal government — but not individual officers, a stumbling block in earlier efforts.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, a Republican point person on reform talks, said months ago he favored “making the employer responsible for the actions of the employee." But he has not signed on as a co-sponsor and his office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Details: Whitehouse's bill would provide uniform measures for victims to sue state and local governments and federal agencies for excessive force.

Currently, state and municipal laws vary on if individuals can pursue civil action for constitutional rights violations by officers.

Individuals cannot sue a federal officer for monetary damages unless specifically authorized under a statute.

What they're saying: “As chain-of-command organizations, police departments decide how to train, supervise, and discipline their personnel. That means departments ought to bear responsibility for the behavior of their officers," Whitehouse told Axios.

Holding employers liable for the actions of their employees is “a time-tested and proven way to encourage responsible management."

The intrigue: Qualified immunity — protection for officers against individual lawsuits — was a major source of disagreement between Democrats and Republicans.