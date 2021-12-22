Sign up for our daily briefing

Police lawsuit bill may renew reform talks

Russell Contreras

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI). Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) has filed legislation advocates hope may offer an opening to resume stalled bipartisan talks over police reform.

Why it matters: It would allow excessive force lawsuits against police departments, agencies and the federal government — but not individual officers, a stumbling block in earlier efforts.

  • Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, a Republican point person on reform talks, said months ago he favored “making the employer responsible for the actions of the employee." But he has not signed on as a co-sponsor and his office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Details: Whitehouse's bill would provide uniform measures for victims to sue state and local governments and federal agencies for excessive force.

  • Currently, state and municipal laws vary on if individuals can pursue civil action for constitutional rights violations by officers.
  • Individuals cannot sue a federal officer for monetary damages unless specifically authorized under a statute.

What they're saying: “As chain-of-command organizations, police departments decide how to train, supervise, and discipline their personnel.  That means departments ought to bear responsibility for the behavior of their officers," Whitehouse told Axios.

  • Holding employers liable for the actions of their employees is “a time-tested and proven way to encourage responsible management."

The intrigue: Qualified immunity — protection for officers against individual lawsuits — was a major source of disagreement between Democrats and Republicans.

  • Scott said in a statement in May, "The real question is, how do we change the culture of policing? I think we do that by making the employer responsible for the actions of the employee."
  • Police unions, like the National Fraternal Order of Police, have said ending qualified immunity was a non-starter.
  • The group has not yet taken a stand on Whitehouse's proposal. FOP spokeswoman Jessica Cahill told Axios, "We are analyzing the bill and plan to talk with Sen. Whitehouse about it.”

Caitlin Owens
34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's COVID culpability

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In its never-ending race to stay ahead of the coronavirus, the Biden administration keeps falling behind.

Why it matters: The U.S. is facing an overwhelming surge of cases driven by the Omicron variant less than six months after President Biden celebrated "Independence from COVID-⁠19," and experts say the administration could have done more to better prepare the country.

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
34 mins ago - Economy & Business

The giving boom

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

2020 saw a surge in charitable giving, and 2021 could top it.

Why it matters: We're navigating another COVID wave, and inflation is squeezing budgets — but amid all the bleakness this holiday season, Americans are still finding ways to give back.

Bob Herman
1 hour ago - Health

Rethinking the COVID isolation period

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Health care experts believe the CDC needs to shorten its guidance for a 10-day isolation period for fully vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 — or else hospitals will face even more severe shortages of staff as the Omicron variant takes hold.

The bottom line: "Mandatory 10-day isolation is going to make things really difficult for essential services," tweeted Aaron Carroll, chief health officer at Indiana University.

