Bipartisan Senate bill aims to protect kids online

Margaret Harding McGill

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

New legislation Wednesday from a bipartisan Senate duo would require platforms like Instagram and TikTok to disable "addictive" features for children, allow kids to opt out of algorithmic recommendations and take other actions to ensure social media companies are prioritizing the interests of children.

The big picture: The bill from Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) arose out of a series of hearings with leaders of tech companies about their services' negative effects on children.

Driving the news: The Kids Online Safety Act would give social media platforms a duty to act in the best interests of children 16 and younger, and require them to prevent and mitigate specific harms, including the promotion of self-harm, suicide, eating disorders and substance abuse.

  • Platforms would have to enable the strongest settings by default for minors and provide them with options to protect their information.
  • The bill also would require the companies to provide parents and children a dedicated channel to report harms to the platform.

What they're saying: "The Kids Online Safety Act would finally give kids and their parents the tools and safeguards they need to protect against toxic content — and hold Big Tech accountable for deeply dangerous algorithms," Blumenthal said in a statement.

Of note: The legislation would also:

  • create a process for academic and public interest organizations to access critical datasets from social media platforms to research harms to children...
  • .... and direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology to study the most technologically feasible options for developing age verification systems at the device or operating system level, something tech companies have called for.

Go deeper

Axios
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Report: Biden orders release of Trump visitor logs to Jan. 6 committee

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

President Biden has ordered the National Archives to hand over White House visitor logs from the Trump administration to the Jan. 6 select committee, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: White House counsel Dana Remus said in a letter that Biden rejected former President Trump's claim that he could assert executive privilege to block the visitor logs' release, per the Times.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Alexander Hall of Team USA performs a trick during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Slopestyle Final on Day 12 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

🎿 Team USA wins Olympic gold and silver in men's freeski slopestyle

🏒 U.S. men's hockey team out of Winter Olympics

📷 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 12 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Child care squeeze fuels Great Resignation

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's a gender gap in the Great Resignation, with women quitting their jobs at higher rates than men.

Between the lines: That gender gap is widest in the states with the most child care disruptions, according to a new report from the payroll company Gusto.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

