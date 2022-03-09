Last-minute delays in passing a sweeping spending bill have upended the first day of the three-day House retreat where Democrats hoped to plan everything from messaging on inflation to immigration and election reform.

Why it matters: The delay marks a moment of miscalculation and discord for House Democrats just ahead of an event geared toward building unity, showcasing achievements and honing messaging for the pivotal midterms.

House leaders are still determined to vote on the omnibus budget bill on Wednesday, along with a backup short-term spending measure and a Russia sanctions package in a process that would require several hours of debate.

What we're watching: Democratic lawmakers and family members who were initially scheduled to board buses at 1pm to Philadelphia were instead stuck in Washington.

No updated departure time was immediately available.

Driving the news: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that emergency COVID-19 funding would be removed from the bill to smooth over Democrats’ concerns and move forward with the vote.

At issue was a deal Democratic leaders struck with the Republican counterparts to offset half of the aid money with state and local funds already allocated in last year's American Rescue Plan.

Democrats whose districts have the most to lose in the exchange railed against the plan.

They signaled a willingness to stay in D.C. as long as it took.

What they're saying: “It’s imperative that we pass the omnibus and Ukraine funding, and if that means we’re here the whole weekend, so be it,” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) told Axios.

"Country before conference."

What’s next: Procedural votes and debates on the budget bill and other legislation were expected to consume several hours and force members to remain at the Capitol well into the evening.

Complicating matters further is that the House Rules Committee will have to reconvene to strip the COVID-19 funds from the bill.

The original schedule for the first day of the retreat featured remarks by House Democratic leadership, sessions on art and activism and the impact of the pandemic on women, and panels with several members of President Biden's Cabinet.