Exclusive: TechNet launches $25M AI "education" campaign

A national network of leading tech companies launched a $25 million campaign Monday to educate lawmakers and the public about the positive aspects of AI, per an announcement shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: As AI fervor bubbles over in Washington, tech wants to make sure narratives about dangers and pitfalls don’t overpower what it sees as boundless promise and potential.

Details: TechNet — whose members include Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Snap — is launching "AI for America," pouring $25 million into a public affairs campaign that will include Capitol Hill events, digital and TV advertising and coalition-building.

On Tuesday, TechNet is hosting an event on the Hill supporting the campaign featuring Rep. Jay Obernolte and AI leaders.

Between the lines: To heed off any onerous legislation, tech needs to do a full-court press to convince people AI isn't all scary.

Last week at the White House, leading AI companies made voluntary commitments to responsible AI development.

Hill leaders, led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, are devising a legislative framework for AI, while the Biden administration promises more regulation.

What they're saying: "Too much of the conversation recently has been focused on hypotheticals rather than how AI is being used and will continue to be used to improve Americans’ lives in every corner of our country," TechNet president and CEO Linda Moore said in a statement.