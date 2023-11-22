Patriot Pickle, a Swander Pace Capital-backed pickle manufacturer, is in the late stages of a sale process, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Driving the news: The move mirrors recent portfolio pruning strategies of major CPGs like J.M. Smucker and Unilever.
Details: Private equity firm H.I.G. Capital is in pole position to acquire, the sources say.
- Wayne, N.J.-based Patriot Pickle is being marketed by Harris Williams, one of the sources says. This was confirmed in a lawsuit filed against the company and its investment bank.
- The valuation is likely north of $250 million, the source says.
Of note: An H.I.G. acquisition of Patriot Pickle would be somewhat unusual for the firm, given it doesn't have extensive CPG holdings, the source notes.
Catch up fast: Per PitchBook, Swander Pace acquired Patriot Pickle in 2021 for an undisclosed amount.
- BMO Capital Markets and GMB Capital Partners provided a $45 million term loan and a $10 million revolving credit facility to back the deal, also per PitchBook.
- Patriot Pickles would go on to acquire rival pickle manufacturers, including First Place Foods earlier this year and the pickle assets of Farm Ridge Foods last year.
Of note: In addition to being a private label manufacturer, the company also owns the K&Z, Regal Crown Foods, Natural Harvest and PickleAde brands.
The intrigue: Patriot Pickles and its investment bank Harris Williams have both been sued by Grillo's Pickles, which accused them of stealing and misappropriating its trade secrets, including its recipes.
- Patriot Pickle and Grillo's inked a co-packing partnership in 2012.
None of the parties involved returned a request for comment.