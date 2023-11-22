Share on email (opens in new window)

Patriot Pickle, a Swander Pace Capital-backed pickle manufacturer, is in the late stages of a sale process, according to sources familiar with the situation. Driving the news: The move mirrors recent portfolio pruning strategies of major CPGs like J.M. Smucker and Unilever.

Details: Private equity firm H.I.G. Capital is in pole position to acquire, the sources say.

Wayne, N.J.-based Patriot Pickle is being marketed by Harris Williams, one of the sources says. This was confirmed in a lawsuit filed against the company and its investment bank.

The valuation is likely north of $250 million, the source says.

Of note: An H.I.G. acquisition of Patriot Pickle would be somewhat unusual for the firm, given it doesn't have extensive CPG holdings, the source notes.

Catch up fast: Per PitchBook, Swander Pace acquired Patriot Pickle in 2021 for an undisclosed amount.

BMO Capital Markets and GMB Capital Partners provided a $45 million term loan and a $10 million revolving credit facility to back the deal, also per PitchBook.

Patriot Pickles would go on to acquire rival pickle manufacturers, including First Place Foods earlier this year and the pickle assets of Farm Ridge Foods last year.

Of note: In addition to being a private label manufacturer, the company also owns the K&Z, Regal Crown Foods, Natural Harvest and PickleAde brands.

The intrigue: Patriot Pickles and its investment bank Harris Williams have both been sued by Grillo's Pickles, which accused them of stealing and misappropriating its trade secrets, including its recipes.

Patriot Pickle and Grillo's inked a co-packing partnership in 2012.

None of the parties involved returned a request for comment.