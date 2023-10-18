J.M. Smucker divests fermented food condiment brands in Canada

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

J.M. Smucker's latest ax to its portfolio is of its Canadian fermented condiment brands, which will be sold to private-label food and beverage manufacturer TreeHouse Foods for $20 million.

Why it matters: This is part of a broader restructuring of Orrville, Ohio-based Smucker's portfolio to focus on core assets, which include coffee, spreads, frozen items and pet categories.

Details: The unit includes Bick's pickles, Habitant pickled beets, Woodman's horseradish, and McLarens pickled onions.

Together, they've generated around $60 million in sales for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023, the company says.

J.M. Smucker still retains Folgers, Smucker's, Jif, Meow Mix and Mlk-Bone.

Flashback: Smucker has held its fermented condiments division since 2004 when the company acquired International Multifoods in a transaction valued at $840 million.

Catch up fast: Last month, Smucker sold its better-for-you snack brand Sahale at the steep discount of $34 million.

Earlier this year, the company sold several of its pet food brands, including 9Lives and Kibbles 'n Bits, to Post Holdings for around $1.2 billion.

Meanwhile, the company agreed to buy Twinkies maker Hostess Brands for about $5.6 billion last month.

The big picture: Large strategics in the packaged food industry have revisited their portfolios, paring where they need to and snatching up brands that fit well with its core categories.