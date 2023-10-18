J.M. Smucker divests fermented food condiment brands in Canada
J.M. Smucker's latest ax to its portfolio is of its Canadian fermented condiment brands, which will be sold to private-label food and beverage manufacturer TreeHouse Foods for $20 million.
Why it matters: This is part of a broader restructuring of Orrville, Ohio-based Smucker's portfolio to focus on core assets, which include coffee, spreads, frozen items and pet categories.
Details: The unit includes Bick's pickles, Habitant pickled beets, Woodman's horseradish, and McLarens pickled onions.
- Together, they've generated around $60 million in sales for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023, the company says.
- J.M. Smucker still retains Folgers, Smucker's, Jif, Meow Mix and Mlk-Bone.
Flashback: Smucker has held its fermented condiments division since 2004 when the company acquired International Multifoods in a transaction valued at $840 million.
Catch up fast: Last month, Smucker sold its better-for-you snack brand Sahale at the steep discount of $34 million.
- Earlier this year, the company sold several of its pet food brands, including 9Lives and Kibbles 'n Bits, to Post Holdings for around $1.2 billion.
- Meanwhile, the company agreed to buy Twinkies maker Hostess Brands for about $5.6 billion last month.
The big picture: Large strategics in the packaged food industry have revisited their portfolios, paring where they need to and snatching up brands that fit well with its core categories.
- In August, Campbell Soup agreed to acquire Rao's sauce parent Sovos Brands for $2.7 billion.
- Unilever inked a deal to buy premium frozen yogurt brand Yasso in North America.
- Mars, the Snickers parent, completed its acquisition of Kevin's Natural Foods over the summer.