J.M. Smucker divests fermented food condiment brands in Canada

Kimberly Chin
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

J.M. Smucker's latest ax to its portfolio is of its Canadian fermented condiment brands, which will be sold to private-label food and beverage manufacturer TreeHouse Foods for $20 million.

Why it matters: This is part of a broader restructuring of Orrville, Ohio-based Smucker's portfolio to focus on core assets, which include coffee, spreads, frozen items and pet categories.

Details: The unit includes Bick's pickles, Habitant pickled beets, Woodman's horseradish, and McLarens pickled onions.

  • Together, they've generated around $60 million in sales for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023, the company says.
  • J.M. Smucker still retains Folgers, Smucker's, Jif, Meow Mix and Mlk-Bone.

Flashback: Smucker has held its fermented condiments division since 2004 when the company acquired International Multifoods in a transaction valued at $840 million.

Catch up fast: Last month, Smucker sold its better-for-you snack brand Sahale at the steep discount of $34 million.

The big picture: Large strategics in the packaged food industry have revisited their portfolios, paring where they need to and snatching up brands that fit well with its core categories.

