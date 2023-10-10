Grubbrr plans to finalize Series B by year's end

Grubbrr will finalize a Series B round of at least $25 million and perhaps as much as $100 million by the end of this year, CEO Sam Zietz tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The Boca Raton, Fla.-based restaurant tech provider aims to help retail-like establishments upsell while being more labor efficient.

Driving the news: Grubbrr has partnered with Dover Fueling Solutions, one of the largest manufacturers of gas pumps, to provide a self-ordering solution they have coined DX Market.

While consumers are fueling up their vehicles, they can order items sold within the convenience store such as coffee and donuts using a touchscreen.

Between the lines: If "you can upsell your product at the pump, you're making money hands down," says Robert Irvine, the chef and talk show host who is a partner of and investor in Grubbrr.

Gas stations "can be more efficient by utilizing the labor they do have to give better service," he adds.

What they're saying: While the business generates a great deal of M&A interest it's "elected to form strategic partnerships instead of being acquired," Zietz says.

Yes, but: There is plenty of low-hanging fruit for the company to pursue before thinking about an exit, such as potentially providing technology for EV chargers, Zietz says.

What's next: Another partnership in the entertainment space with a recognizable brand similar to the one struck with Dover.

Catch up fast: In March, Zietz told Axios that Grubbrr was planning to raise another round of funding back in May, but didn't elaborate on size or timing.

It previously nabbed a $35 million debt facility secured by its IP from Aon and a Series A before that.

To date, the company has raised $50 million, including debt and prior equity rounds.

The company also acquired GetNoble, a digital commerce and marketing platform, for $5 million.

Details: The amount and the valuation will be dependent on market conditions, public and private market valuations, and general risk appetite, a spokesperson says.