Restaurant technology company Grubbrr has acquired GetNoble, a digital commerce and marketing platform for on-site events, for $5 million, CEO Sam Zietz tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: As restaurants and venues face a labor crunch and mounting costs, digital tools that help them run as efficiently as possible are garnering interest and investment.

Details: The deal was financed through a mix of cash and stock, Zietz says.

Driving the news: The acquisition will bolster Grubbrr’s online ordering capabilities and help the company tap the live event and venue space.

Those spaces are often heavily regulated because self-ordering kiosks need to ensure the patron is 21 to purchase alcohol no matter what state they’re in, Zietz says.

GetNoble has sorted that out with regulators in these kinds of venues, he adds.

How it works: Noble allows guests to order and pay for food and drinks at venues, stadiums and live events.

Guests can pay for bar and concession items via a native app, web link or QR code or text.

They can also schedule orders ahead of arrival or at intermission or halftime, for instance, so they don’t miss on the action.

Noble has partnered with more than 120 venues, including the Mohegan Sun Arena, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and the Chevalier Theatre.

Catch up quick: Boca Raton, Florida-based Grubbrr, which provides self-ordering technology and point-of-sale systems for mostly quick service and fast casual restaurants, received $35 million from Aon as part of an IP-backed lending deal, Axios reported in April.

The company is hoping the acquisition will help it become a more holistic offering for its clients, adding alcohol sales and other functionality it doesn’t have in its systems yet, he says.

What’s next: He said the company is looking to expand into convenience stores, especially as many do more than sell groceries and gas, offering gourmet coffees and restaurant experiences.