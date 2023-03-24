Grubbrr CEO Sam Zietz and Food Network chef Robert Irvine at an event in NYC. Photo: Grubbrr

Restaurant technology company Grubbrr is eyeing a Series B raise after adding Food Network chef Robert Irvine to its roster of investors, CEO Sam Zietz tells Axios exclusively.

Details: “The valuation hasn’t been set yet, so his investment amount has not yet been determined,” Zietz said in an emailed statement.

He declined to disclose further details about the round, including when it will be targeted to close.

Grubbrr provides self-ordering technology and point-of-sale systems for restaurants.

What’s happening: In addition to becoming a brand ambassador, Irvine of “Restaurant Impossible” fame will sit on Grubbrr’s board of advisers.

"The industry has been struggling to recover from the pandemic, and for many restaurants, there is a dire need for transformation and innovation,” Irvine said in a statement.

Catch up fast: Last year, Grubbrr picked up a $35 million investment from Aon in an IP-backed lending deal.