Grubbrr nabs Food Network star Robert Irvine as investor
Restaurant technology company Grubbrr is eyeing a Series B raise after adding Food Network chef Robert Irvine to its roster of investors, CEO Sam Zietz tells Axios exclusively.
Details: “The valuation hasn’t been set yet, so his investment amount has not yet been determined,” Zietz said in an emailed statement.
- He declined to disclose further details about the round, including when it will be targeted to close.
- Grubbrr provides self-ordering technology and point-of-sale systems for restaurants.
What’s happening: In addition to becoming a brand ambassador, Irvine of “Restaurant Impossible” fame will sit on Grubbrr’s board of advisers.
- "The industry has been struggling to recover from the pandemic, and for many restaurants, there is a dire need for transformation and innovation,” Irvine said in a statement.
Catch up fast: Last year, Grubbrr picked up a $35 million investment from Aon in an IP-backed lending deal.
- It has used the funds to support its growth and make acquisitions.
- The company in October acquired GetNoble, a digital commerce and marketing platform for on-site events, for $5 million.