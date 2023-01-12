Lovevery gears up for IPO

Lovevery, a Boise, Idaho-based early-childhood development toy company, aims to go public in the next two to three years, CEO Jessica Rolph and president Roderick Morris tell Axios.

Why it matters: Given the current state of the IPO market, any news indicating potential future activity is good news at a time when the IPOs have been at a 32-year low.

How it works: Lovevery offers a subscription service for products that it says facilitate brain development in children up to the age of 3.

Parents that subscribe receive new toys six times during the infant's first 12 months and then four times per year for the next three years.

The toys' designs are Montessori-inspired, helping children to build essential life skills, which co-founders Rolph and Morris claim it's likely the only toys a parent will ever need.

The program costs $40 per month on average.

Of note: The certified B Corporation has an exclusive relationship with Target, where it sells some individual products.

Details: Morris says that Lovevery's venture backers will eventually want to realize a return on their investment, hence starting preparations for the IPO.

The company is currently interviewing candidates to fill the CFO role, he says.

And it has strict accounting practices in place, Morris elaborates.

It has not yet tapped an investment bank for the process, he adds.

By the numbers: The company generated revenue of $190 million for the 12-month period that ended Nov. 30, equating to 40% growth year over year.

Of that, $150 million is annual recurring revenue, with more than 320,000 active subscribers globally.

It currently has a revenue run rate of $200 million, with 84% generated by existing customers.

Over two-thirds of customers are acquired organically, with more than 40% acquired by word of mouth.

The idea is to sustainably grow the company's revenue by 20% on an annual basis.

What's next: The company will launch in Australia in February.

It currently has customers in 60% of U.S. ZIP codes, while 14% of customers are international, as the products are sold in 32 markets globally.

Catch up fast: The company has raised a total of about $131 million and had a valuation of nearly $819 million in August 2021, according to PitchBook.

Flashback: Rolph co-founded Happy Family, which was sold to food giant Danone and went on to become the largest organic baby food company.