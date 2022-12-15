Brunello Cucinelli is having a banner 2022, with revenue projected to increase 28% from €712 million last year. And its eponymous founder expects the Corciano, Italy-based luxury brand to continue that momentum in 2023, with sales expected to increase 12%, he tells Axios via a translator.

Why it matters: Both numbers well outpace the prediction by Bain & Co. that personal luxury goods' sales will grow 22% this year and somewhere between 3% and 8% next year.

Details: The billionaire creative director says analysts continually predicted slowing growth for much of this past year, but it never materialized for his company.

In fact, the luxury brand beat its own projections, he says.

Italy's strong supply chain provides a competitive advantage, which will then support a strong 2023, Cucinelli argues.

By the numbers: Since its IPO in 2012 Brunello Cucinelli's market cap has ballooned from €500 million to €4.9 billion.

It recently traded at about €72 per share, near its 52-week high and well above its 52-week low of about €39.

Between the lines: Cucinelli says he is happy to remain an independent publicly traded company and has no desire to acquire other brands, though he notes that he does have a fiduciary duty to consider offers.

The company, which began on the notion of brighter cashmere colors, did buy a stake in its key cashmere supplier, Cariaggi Lanificio, earlier this year.

Driving the news: Cucinelli was recently named the recipient of the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion due to the brand's 20-year relationship with the retailer and for its purpose-driven mission.

The company, for example, pays the craftspeople in its manufacturing facilities 20% more than its white-collar staff to bring dignity to the work and attract the next generation of artisans, Cucinelli says.

What they're saying: "Neiman (Marcus) has always stood for a beautiful brand and even at tough times ... the business was still there," Cucinelli says, citing the U.S. retailer's loyal customer base, its care for visual details, and its adherence to selling luxury goods.

The founder says his brand was first introduced to American shoppers by the late Fred Pressman, the former chairman of Barneys.

Since Barneys' bankruptcy, Neiman Marcus has essentially replaced it, he says, and it is Brunello Cucinelli's largest wholesale account in the world

The intrigue: Even during Neiman Marcus' darkest moments financially, Cucinelli says it was worth the risk of shipping goods to it because he believed the multi-brand retailer would ultimately find investors.

If anything, the bankruptcy strengthened the relationship, he says.

The bottom line: Despite turmoil and uncertainty in the world, the high-margin luxury business appears set to remain resilient.