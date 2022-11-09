MyTheresa, the Munich-based online luxury retailer, reported Q1 results Tuesday, with gross merchandise value (GMV) increasing nearly 21% to almost €198 million and net sales growing more than 11% to about €176 million.

Why it matters: It reflects how online luxury sales overall are growing in the double digits, compared with e-commerce, which increased 6.8% year over year in the U.S. during Q2, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Luxury brands were more hesitant to embrace digital, leading to lower online penetration versus other categories.

By the numbers: While GMV and net sales grew, MyTheresa said adjusted EBITDA declined about 17% to €11.6 million from €14 million in the same period a year ago.

The big picture: The retailer forecast GMV to grow 16% to 22% in its current fiscal year and net sales to grow 10% to 16% year over year.

Details: MyTheresa is growing its business by developing relationships with the kind of consumer CEO Michael Kliger coins a "wardrobe builder," he tells Axios.

The ideal customer is a professional with an active lifestyle, a busy work schedule and a social calendar filled with events for which they need clothing. Because they're so busy, they shop with MyTheresa as a time-saving convenience, he says.

Between the lines: To differentiate itself from other e-commerce players in the luxury space, MyTheresa developed in-house an algorithm-based recognition tool, Kliger says.

Yes, and: Selling luxury goods online should be approached as though it's a hospitality business, similar to a hotel, Kliger says.

The technology needs to "work like a charm," he says, from checkout to delivery to returns.

Via media content, MyTheresa adds an emotional layer on top of that to connect with the customer to compensate for the lack of tactile experience that they get in a physical store.

What's next: The CEO is optimistic about the coming holiday season, with no signs so far of a slowdown in luxury sales online, he says.