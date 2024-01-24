Canva rival Kittl raises $36M for global growth

Share on email (opens in new window)

Kittl has raised $36 million in Series B funding as it seeks to make an easy-to-use graphic design tool.

Why it matters: The round underscores the ongoing opportunity for new content creation platforms despite the existence of software giants like Adobe and Canva.

Details: IVP led the round and was joined by some existing investors, per TechCrunch.

The announcement comes just nine months after the Berlin-based company raised $11 million in Series A funding, the company said in a blog post.

Kittl said in the past year it grew its community to 1 million designers and that it "achieved cash flow positive results." Clients touted on its site include Warner Bros. and Netflix. It has more than 60 staffers.

What's next: The funding will help it expand into new areas such as Asia, Europe and South America, Kittl CEO Nicolas Heymann said in a statement.