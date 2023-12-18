Adobe and Figma have terminated their $20 billion merger agreement, the companies announced on Monday, citing regulatory hurdles that the two companies could not overcome.

Why it matters: The agreement to combine the two design software giants shows that the antitrust regime in both the U.S. and abroad continues to loom heavy over corporate acquisitions.

Flashback: The California companies announced the deal in September 2022 as a mix of cash and stock. Publicly traded Adobe agreed to buy privately held Figma. Regulatory scrutiny surrounded the agreement from the start.

What they're saying: "Adobe and Figma strongly disagree with the recent regulatory findings, but we believe it is in our respective best interests to move forward independently," Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said in a statement on Monday.

"It's not the outcome we had hoped for," Figma CEO Dylan Field said in a separate statement, "but despite thousands of hours spent with regulators around the world detailing differences between our businesses, our products, and the markets we serve, we no longer see a path toward regulatory approval of the deal."

The companies said that there is no clear path to receive necessary regulatory approvals from the European Commission and the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

