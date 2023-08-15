Spotify ends more exclusive licensing podcast deals
Spotify has continued to move away from exclusive licensing deals for podcasts as it aims to cut costs.
Driving the news: "Armchair Expert," the podcast hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, announced Monday it is no longer exclusive to Spotify and is now available on all platforms.
Why it matters: Spotify is not profitable and has previously admitted to over-investing in its podcast strategy.
Catch up quick: Other exclusive deals have ended as shown in the above chart, which is not all-inclusive. Archewell Audio, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's production company, announced in June they were parting ways.
- When Spotify shared later that month that it will launch a new weekly podcast with comedian Trevor Noah, it notably mentioned that the series will be available on "numerous platforms."
- Emma Chamberlain's "Anything Goes" podcast became exclusive to Spotify in February, but it switched in June to only have video versions of its episodes be exclusive and audio versions be available on all platforms.