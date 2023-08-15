Data: Axios research; Note: Higher Ground has continued to work with Spotify on a number of new series. "Armchair Expert" deal is ongoing but the episodes are no longer exclusively on Spotify. "Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain" deal is ongoing but audio episodes are now available wide with video episodes exclusively on Spotify; Table: Axios Visuals

Spotify has continued to move away from exclusive licensing deals for podcasts as it aims to cut costs.

Driving the news: "Armchair Expert," the podcast hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, announced Monday it is no longer exclusive to Spotify and is now available on all platforms.

Why it matters: Spotify is not profitable and has previously admitted to over-investing in its podcast strategy.

Catch up quick: Other exclusive deals have ended as shown in the above chart, which is not all-inclusive. Archewell Audio, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's production company, announced in June they were parting ways.