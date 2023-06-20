Spotify launching weekly podcast with Trevor Noah

Spotify will launch a new weekly podcast with comedian Trevor Noah, who left as host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" last year.

Why it matters: The news marks Spotify's continued interest in podcasting, despite recent cuts, but also a change in its strategy. Unlike Spotify's past deals, Noah's podcast will not be exclusive to the platform

Details: The podcast will cover the "hottest and most captivating topics of the moment" and "feature in-depth and freewheeling conversations between Trevor and some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world," Spotify said in its announcement Tuesday.

The podcast will launch later this year, Spotify said.

Spotify said the series will be available on "numerous platforms." The company declined to elaborate on the terms of the deal.

"We are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humor, insightful commentary, and consummate interview skills on a global scale," said Julie McNamara, Spotify's vice president, head of global podcast studios, in a statement.

Catch up quick: Spotify made cuts to its podcast team earlier this month, reducing that division by about 200 people — about 2% of the company's workforce — and combining its podcast studios Parcast and Gimlet into one operation.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek admitted to investors on the company's earnings call in January that it "over-invested" in podcasting and that it was "shifting to focus on tightening our spend and becoming more efficient."

Between the lines: Noah and Ek shared the news of the new podcast at Cannes' annual festival celebrating advertising and creativity that serves as a pivotal meeting point for marketers and for platforms like Spotify.

Spotify has had a big presence at Cannes, with its beach spot featuring daily programming and concerts. Emma Chamberlain, who signed an exclusive licensing deal with Spotify for her podcast, spoke Monday at Spotify Beach and attracted a massive line outside the venue.

Later that day, Spotify hosted an intimate party at a villa with a performance by H.E.R. and guests like Paris Hilton, Alex Cooper and Noah. Spotify's nightly concerts include Jack Harlow, Florence + the Machine, A$AP Rocky and Foo Fighters.

Of note: Noah attended Snap's Monday night party at Cannes, where Q-Tip performed.