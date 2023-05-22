Blackstone is nearing a deal to acquire a majority stake in New Tradition Media that would value the billboard operator at $500 million to $750 million, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Out-of-home ad networks have reported strong post-pandemic market positions, providing attractive investments for private equity.

Details: The deal would have CEO Evan Richheimer and COO Bret Richheimer continue to run the company, per Bloomberg.

New Tradition Media was founded in 2010 and has offices in New York and Los Angeles. It defines its "marquee asset" as 1 Times Square, per the company's website. The company's reach extends to other major U.S. cities, such as San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Las Vegas.

New Tradition Media and Blackstone did not respond to requests for comment.

The big picture: Private equity firms recently have been investing in OOH businesses. Solomon Partners' Mark Boidman said at a roundtable for reporters earlier this month that his firm is committed to the sector. "Out-of-home is the best bang for your buck" for advertisers, he said.