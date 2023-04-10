Emirates Telecommunications Group will buy a $400 million stake in the super app managed by Uber's Middle Eastern subsidiary Careem as it spins out from the ride-hailing business, the companies announced Monday.

Why it matters: The United Arab Emirates-based telco, which is the biggest stakeholder in Vodafone, continues to pursue massive tech investments amid the depressed deal market.

Details: The super app includes food delivery, digital payments, laundry and other third-party services. Careem is available in more than 80 cities across 10 countries, according to its website.

Emirates Telecom, also known as e&, will acquire a 50.03% stake in the super app business, according to the news release. Uber will remain a shareholder and own the ride-hailing business. Careem's three co-founders also will be shareholders.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

What they're saying: "I think of Careem today as a collection of exciting startups that sit on top of a regional technology, marketing and organization platform," Careem CEO Mudassir Sheikha wrote in a letter announcing the investment.

"Scaling all these startups and enablers to capture the massive opportunity that lies ahead requires exceptional talent, entrepreneurial energy, and last but not least, significant investment," he continued.

Of note: Uber, which previously was on its own quest to become a super app, has been shedding its assets. As Dan Primack notes, Uber sold its "flying taxi" division and delivery robots business and is considering selling its freight logistics unit.