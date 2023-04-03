Deal value in media and entertainment plunged 84% in Q1

The deal value for global M&A activity in media and entertainment dropped 84% in the first quarter of 2023.

Why it matters: Value in media and entertainment shrunk the most compared to other sectors tracked by Refinitiv.

By the numbers: Activity in the sector dropped to $9 billion compared to $56.3 billion in the prior year's first quarter, per Refinitiv.

The number of deals decreased by 26% to 649.

Deal value in the telecommunications sector dropped 68% to $11.9 billion.

Of note: This has been the slowest first quarter for global M&A since 2013, Axios' Dan Primack writes.

What they're saying: At Tulane Law's conference last month, JPMorgan's global head of M&A Anu Aiyengar said, "[T]here's a perception that if you launch a sale process today, proactively, maybe there's something wrong with you."