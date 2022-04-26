Twitter agreed to Elon Musk's takeover bid on Monday. Here's everything you need to know, in a bit more than 280 characters:

How Elon Musk won Twitter (Axios)

"Twitter's board had a choice: Continue to fight Elon Musk or take the path of least resistance. It picked the latter, declaring victory and going home," Dan Primack writes.

Here's what Elon Musk is getting for $44 billion (Axios)

"Twitter's most precious asset isn't its technology, its business, its data, or its employees. What makes Twitter unique is the attention it has won from the media profession," Scott Rosenberg writes.

Everything Elon Musk wants to change about Twitter (Axios)

"Before he announced he had made an offer for Twitter, Musk had talked about the things he would want to change about the social media platform, from adding an edit button to limiting content moderation," Julia Shapero writes.

Climate scientists and activists nervously eye Musk (Axios)

"Musk's views on free speech, and to a lesser extent climate science and solutions, may help determine if climate researchers and activists disband the communities they put so much time and effort into creating," Andrew Freedman writes.

Who is cheering, jeering Musk's Twitter deal (Axios)

"Right-wing politicians were among those most excited by Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter, while those expressing the most worry were groups representing women, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community," Ina Fried writes.

Jack Dorsey on Musk Twitter deal: "Elon is the singular solution I trust" (Axios)

"Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step," Dorsey tweeted.

Twitter execs could see massive paydays if Elon Musk takeover closes (THR)

Dorsey would "receive a $978 million cash payout should the deal be completed. ... If Musk terminated their employment, [CEO Parag] Agrawal would be in line for a $38.7 million pay package, with [CFO Ned] Segal receiving a $25.5 million package," Alex Weprin writes.

Twitter employees search for answers as Musk takeover becomes reality (NYT)

"Employees said they worried that Mr. Musk would undo the years of work they had put into cleaning up the toxic corners of the platform, upend their stock compensation in the process of taking the company private and disrupt Twitter's culture with his unpredictable management style and abrupt proclamations," Kate Conger reports.

Elon Musk's backing means Twitter needs ads to stay aloft (WSJ)

"Musk will need to preserve Twitter's cash flow — and ideally grow it — to service the debt. ... Doing that without advertising would be difficult. Ads account for nearly 90% of Twitter’s revenue now, while data licensing provides most of the rest," Dan Gallagher writes.

