How Elon Musk won Twitter

Twitter's board had a choice: Continue to fight Elon Musk or take the path of least resistance. It picked the latter, declaring victory and going home.

The big picture: Twitter is a very tough business to manage, with critics at every turn. The board decided to make it someone else's problem.

Twitter's board made a completely defensible decision. It took an all-cash offer at a decent premium, without a rival bid, at a time when consumer tech stocks are sagging.

But there also were legitimate reasons to reject Musk.

Flashback: Twitter originally welcomed Musk into the fold, offering him a board seat when he disclosed a 9.2% ownership stake,

But then Musk changed his mind and launched his takeover effort. Twitter turned cold, adopting a defensive measure known as a poison pill.

What changed: Musk's announcement last Thursday that he'd secured financing for his bid, via a combination of his own cash and debt from Morgan Stanley, seemed to be the factor that turned the tide back in his favor.

Before that, Twitter's board could fall back on the argument that Musk's talk was bigger than his walk — like when he tried taking Tesla private in 2018.

Board dissent also moved into the open, via tweets from Jack Dorsey — Twitter's co-founder, former CEO and longtime admirer of Musk.

We still don't know exactly what happened behind the scenes, but do know that Twitter's board capitulated.