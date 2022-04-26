Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey expressed his support for Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media giant on Monday.

Why it matters: Dorsey, who helped take Twitter public in 2013 made clear in his Twitter post that he saw Musk as the solution to the company's future, saying of the company: "It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step."

What else he's saying: "I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness," Dorsey said in his post. "The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both.

"Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. ... In principle, I don't believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."

— Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Of note: Dorsey said in his Twitter post that Musk's aim of "creating a platform that is 'maximally trusted and broadly inclusive' is the right one — and he added added that this was also the goal of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, which is "why I chose him."

"Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart," he continued.

"I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars!" Dorsey added.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.