Jack Dorsey on Musk Twitter deal: "Elon is the singular solution I trust"
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey expressed his support for Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media giant on Monday.
Why it matters: Dorsey, who helped take Twitter public in 2013 made clear in his Twitter post that he saw Musk as the solution to the company's future, saying of the company: "It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step."
What else he's saying: "I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness," Dorsey said in his post. "The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both.
"Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. ... In principle, I don't believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."— Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
Of note: Dorsey said in his Twitter post that Musk's aim of "creating a platform that is 'maximally trusted and broadly inclusive' is the right one — and he added added that this was also the goal of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, which is "why I chose him."
- "Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart," he continued.
- "I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars!" Dorsey added.
