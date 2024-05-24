Share on email (opens in new window)

CVS Health wants to find a private equity partner to back new Oak Street Health clinics, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar with the matter. Why it matters: The move comes barely a year after CVS shelled out $10.6 billion to buy Oak Street.

Zoom in: CVS has reached out to several private equity firms about a potential joint venture for the Medicare Advantage-focused care provider.

CVS is weighing a model similar to the primary care JV that Humana and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe struck in 2020.

That JV — known as CenterWell — was structured so Humana could buy back its interest over time while giving WCAS a return.

Zoom out: In its Q1 earnings call this month, CVS cited a $400 million reduction in its health care services guidance, partly attributable to utilization pressure at Oak Street.

Base payments to MA plans will be cut by an average of 0.16% next year, indicating more pressure on the sector as the Biden administration works to make MA payments more accurate.

What they're saying: "Given the startup costs and initial negative margins, not to mention CVS' current elevated leverage, finding a partner to help offset some of the dilution would be financially advantageous," writes Leerink analyst Michael Cherny in a note.

More details around the JV are needed to assess its potential success, including the "ramping of cohort profitability and how it factors into CVS' enterprise Medicare offerings," he adds.

💭 Our thought bubble: Increased federal oversight of consolidation in health care, combined with new financial pressure on MA, could mean tough sledding for a potential Oak Street JV.

CVS declined to comment.