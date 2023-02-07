It looks as if CVS Health is going to buy Medicare-focused primary care operator Oak Street Health after all, according to the Wall Street Journal — and despite our own recent reporting to the contrary.

Why it matters: The trend of Medicare Advantage plans aligning with risk-bearing physician groups continues, as CVS throws its hat in the ring alongside peers UnitedHealth and Humana.

Details: Per WSJ, the deal is valued at about $10.5 billion including debt, which would come out to a share price of roughly $39.

A deal could be announced as soon as this week.

What they’re saying: “We have been seeing a land grab for any models taking risk in a retail environment and addressing the senior population,” one private equity partner says. “There are not that many scaled options out there, and they needed something to move the needle forward.”

BTIG analyst David Larsen says CVS Health may be feeling more “urgency around finding a high-quality dance-partner," with Oak Street viewed as a higher-quality asset large enough to move the needle for CVS.

Between the lines: The deal price is lofty, especially compared with Amazon's $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical last year and considering Oak Street's more limited market share.

“Our view is that One Medical has a business model that is superior to Oak Street Health,” Larsen says in a report.

One Medical "supports Medicare and commercial lives, ONEM has its membership model, and ONEM also partners with high-quality acute care health systems in a multitude of cities," the report says. "We like the quality of care that [Oak Street] delivers to its patients but OSH, for now, is limited to Medicare.”

The intrigue: CVS has multiple financial balls in the air, and the deal is likely to add complexity to a company trying to focus on profitability.

The company is still trying to close its $8 billion deal for Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY). That deal is currently under DOJ review.

In January CVS announced minority bets on three other companies: $100 million to hybrid primary and urgent care company Carbon Health, a contribution to a $375 million funding round for home care business Monogram Health, and $25 million to virtual provider Array Behavioral Care.

Driving the news: The timing of this deal isn't a coincidence, after CMS announced a proposed payment policy change last week for Medicare Advantage that will expand choices and affordable options for patients.

​By the numbers: As of 11:22am ET, Oak Street’s stock had soared to $33.72, up 29.8% after closing at $25.96 Monday.

💭 Our thought bubble: It's not an easy time to be a publicly traded company — if a transaction goes through, it'll be a sweet deal for Oak Street.