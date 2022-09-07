After losing out on One Medical, CVS moved fast to land an $8 billion deal for Signify Health — the first move in what executives indicate is a bigger vision to reinvent how care delivery is orchestrated.

Why it matters: CVS really wanted Signify — and proved it's a good time to be a well-capitalized strategic buyer that can pay all cash, versus private equity buyers that have to arrange debt financing.

Behind the scenes: Sources say CVS preempted the sale process for Signify, with final bids due after Labor Day for the Dallas-based provider of in-home health assessments and value-based care enablement.

Sources also suggest that a traditional LBO would have likely supported, at most, a deal valued in the mid-to-high $20 per share range — below CVS' $30.50 all-cash offer.

The $8 billion deal values Signify at some 35x EBITDA, whereas "its hard to see how PE would have gotten much above 20x," one source adds.

What they're saying: CVS and Signify declined to comment on process dynamics, but Signify CEO Kyle Armbrester confirmed it was "very competitive" with both strategics and private equity around the table.

"This wasn’t about needing money... This is about unlocking another strategic vector of growth for us that’s going to drive better outcomes for patients at scale."

In a health care market fraught with high costs and mixed quality, "we've got to start thinking radically different from where we've been," Armbrester says. "We wanted to see [Signify] taken to the next level and CVS was the best place to make sure that happened."

💭 Our thought bubble: CVS didn't just have the most cash or drive — they were probably the most reliable buyer.

The FTC is already investigating Amazon's $4 billion One Medical purchase, while UnitedHealth Group's fight against the DOJ over its Change acquisition remains unresolved as the FTC requests more information around its pending LHC buy.

Zoom in: Signify checks two of three boxes on the CVS health care services agenda: home health and physician enablement.

It doesn't fit the traditional definition of its third box — primary care — but Signify's in-home evaluations are "an extension of the primary care team," CVS CMO Sree Chaguturu tells Axios.

Signify is already making hundreds of thousands of referrals out of homes today — one of the major roles of a PCP, Armbrester says: "I already think we do care in the home."

Signify, by identifying patients' clinical and social needs, gives CVS the opportunity to connect members back to primary care providers, specialists, virtual care, or into the CVS network as appropriate — via its MinuteClinic or pharmacy services, Chaguturu says.

"That fundamentally helps us deliver on value-based care, but also to improve patient access to care and improve quality," Chaguturu says.

💭 Our (second) thought bubble: The old model of primary care is constantly evolving, and Signify — by entering the home, assessing the member, and then deciding what needs to happen next — could be considered a new version of the so-called health care quarterback.

Armbrester notes: "Those actions being taken are what helps drive outcomes at the end of the day."

What's next: CVS still wants a direct entry into primary care, reiterates Chaguturu, with additional M&A poised to follow. "The order of M&A is not important," he says.