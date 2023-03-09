State of play: Lab informatics
Last updated on March 8, 2023
The global lab informatics market was valued at $3.21 billion in 2021, and although the sector remains underfunded, there have been a handful of sponsor plays in recent years.
- In March, Semaphore Solutions closed a funding round from Cypress Ridge Capital.
- GHO bought lab informatics player Sapio Sciences in December.
- In January, Summa Equity invested in Velsera, a consolidation of three companies within digital diagnostics, bioinformatics and healthcare data.
- Banneker Partners invested $38 million in life sciences data intelligence provider L7 Informatics in June.
- In July 2021, Francisco Partners bought StarLIMS — though as a broader laboratory information management systems (LIMS) play, not solely focused on the life sciences vertical.