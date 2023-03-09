Axios Pro Exclusive Content

State of play: Lab informatics

Aaron Weitzman
Illustration of an overhead projector illuminating a square that says State of Play

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

Last updated on March 8, 2023

The global lab informatics market was valued at $3.21 billion in 2021, and although the sector remains underfunded, there have been a handful of sponsor plays in recent years.

Go deeper