GHO buys lab informatics player Sapio Sciences

Claire Rychlewski
GHO Capital Partners' European footprint set it apart from other bidders vying for lab informatics player Sapio Sciences, the firm tells Axios.

Why it matters: Lab informatics needs a tech revamp, with most processes remaining paper-based as legacy systems continue to dominate the market. With GHO's backing to scale it, Sapio may emerge as a formidable player.

Details: GHO declined to disclose deal terms but told Claire that Sapio is a "profitable company strongly positioned to address an international, high-growth market demanding a uniquely scalable SaaS model."

How it works: Baltimore-based Sapio's platform manages clinical and life sciences data for research and development laboratories.

  • The company's Laboratory Information Management Systems, or LIMS, enable researchers to track results, search for sample information, follow samples through various protocols and examine analytical results — all in one place.

What's next: GHO's European footprint will drive major growth for the company in the region, GHO says.

  • GHO said it may "selectively look at strategic add-ons for Sapio" but said the firm is mostly focused on investments in R&D and continuing to expand its customer base.

Flashback: Sapio was founded in 2004 by CEO Kevin Cramer.

