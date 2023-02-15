Physical therapy M&A still warming up

Physical therapy chains are facing tight labor constraints and cost pressures, but the business continues to attract investor dollars.

Driving the news: Partners Group-backed Confluent Health acquired Motion Physical Therapy from Pharos Capital for between $200 million and $250 million, sources tell Axios.

State of play: The market has had steady M&A activity, both at the platform and roll-up level.

Waud Capital-backed Ivy Rehab, New Jersey's largest physical therapy provider, acquired Excel Physical Therapy this week for an undisclosed price.

Lindsay Goldberg sold PT Solutions to General Atlantic for about $1.2 billion last year, Axios reported then.

THL Partners launched an auction for ProPT last year via Jefferies, Axios reported, though sources tell Axios the process may be on hold.

Yes, but: ATI Physical Therapy, which went public via SPAC merger at a valuation of about $4 billion in 2021, has yet to hit profitability and its share price has dropped steadily over the last 18 months.

In November 2022, ATI received formal notice from the NYSE of noncompliance with continued listing standards.

Meanwhile, after acquiring Pivot Health Solutions for $550 million in 2021, BDT-backed Athletico reportedly launched $875 million term loan B to refinance its debt and pay for the acquisition.

Zoom out: Given labor pressures, capital is also flooding into digital health entrants that don’t rely on traditional clinics. For example:

Commons Clinic in December raised $11 million in seed funding as it looks to build the One Medical for specialty care.

In-personal physical therapy clinic operator Bardavon in June acquired virtual-first MSK startup PeerWell for 8 figures.

Virtual MSK provider Sword in November 2021 clinched $189 million in Series D capital steered by Sapphire Ventures at a valuation of $1.8 billion.

Hinge Health, another digital MSK company, in October 2021 soared to a $6.2 billion valuation after raising $600 million in Series E funding led by Coatue and Tiger Global.

THL declined to comment on ProPT.