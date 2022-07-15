A sale process for THL Partners' ProPT is well underway, while Pharos Capital Group's Motion PT Group recently hit the auction block, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: The Northeast physical therapy arena, home to both Melville, New York-based ProPT and Brooklyn-headquartered Motion, remains highly fragmented and ripe for consolidation.

There's more coming. A number of smaller PT assets that are single-digit EBITDA or have a single-state presence are anticipated to come to market soon, presenting what is perceived to be a large growth runway via M&A.

What's happening, part 1: The Jefferies-run auction for THL's ProPT is in its second round, with the next round of bids poised for early August.

ProPT’s actual trailing EBITDA is around $22 million to $25 million, sources say, noting the company’s high leverage adds complexity to getting a deal done.

That said, ProPT has a regional scale that appeals to potential buyers, with services offered throughout the New York metro area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

What's happening, part 2: Pharos just launched a sale process for Motion PT via Livingstone Partners, sources say.

The company expects to produce approximately $18 million in 2022 pro forma adjusted EBITDA, based upon pending add-on acquisitions as well as prevailing visit volumes and reimbursement rates.

Motion's clinic network spans New York, Connecticut, Maryland and Massachusetts.

Yes, and: The best comp for Motion PT is the much larger PT Solutions, which Axios wrote commanded approximately $1.2 billion, or close to 15x EBITDA, with Lindsay Goldberg’s sale of the company to General Atlantic.

Not unlike PT Solutions, Motion PT has a dedicated hospital-JV strategy — which is somewhat unique relative to the broader industry.

Be smart: The JV model, which directs musculoskeletal patients to physical therapists, reflects health systems' recognition of the cost-control benefits PT can offer.

For example, by contributing to lower utilization of opioids, or costly surgical procedures and imaging tests.

“That’s what drove PT Solutions growth,” one of the sources notes. (PT Solutions under Lindsay Goldberg increased adjusted EBITDA by 250%-plus, Axios wrote in January, demonstrating the power of the hospital partnership model.)

What they’re saying: Compared with the West Coast, the Northeast is “behind from a consolidation perspective,” one source familiar with both processes says. “There’s a number of opportunities in the space right now.”

“These two businesses probably belong together,” another source adds.

Notwithstanding the higher labor costs, rent, and lower reimbursement rates, New York in particular is in the early innings of consolidation, one of the people adds.

State of play: The list of potential Northeast-centric bolt-on targets for whoever buys Motion and/or ProPT is lengthy. That might include...

Hackensack, N.J.-based Excel Physical Therapy, backed by Caymus Equity Partners in 2016.

Randolph, Mass.-based Bay State Physical Therapy, backed by Calera Capital in 2019.

Clark, N.J.-based Twin Boro Physical Therapy, backed by The Beekman Group in 2019.

New York-based SPEAR Physical Therapy, which remains privately held.

What else we’re watching: While in-person PT has proved its efficacy, capital is also flooding into digital health entrants that don’t rely on traditional clinics.

Hinge has collected more than $1 billion from VCs including Coatue and Tiger Global, and Sword has raised some $324 million from investors including General Catalyst.

Spry, a PT-focused SaaS startup that helps physical therapists manage clinical and administrative functions, picked up $7 million in Series A funding last month.

THL and Pharos declined to comment. Claire Rychlewski contributed reporting.