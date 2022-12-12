Looking to build the One Medical for specialty care, Los Angeles-based Commons Clinic has raised $11 million in seed funding, CEO Nick Aubin confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Commons' potential value-add is helping people avoid costly hospital or emergency room visits associated with specialty conditions such as musculoskeletal (MSK) issues, which is the company's current focus area.

Deal details: Vast Ventures led the round and Oxeon Partners participated.

Commons plans to raise a Series A in the first quarter of next year, Aubin says.

Context: During the pandemic, venture investors poured capital into a handful of virtual MSK companies, but several players are now looking to create a hybrid physical therapy experience. For example:

In-personal physical therapy clinic operator Bardavon in June acquired virtual-first MSK startup PeerWell for 8 figures, the parties told Axios exclusively.

Virtual MSK provider Sword in November 2021 clinched $189 million in Series D capital steered by Sapphire Ventures at a valuation of $1.8 billion.

Hinge Health, another digital MSK company, in October 2021 soared to a $6.2 billion valuation after raising $600 million in debt and Series E funding led by Coatue and Tiger Global.

How it works: Commons has been quietly building a physician group by acquiring small local practices. It then partners with independent local in-person facilities and sets up what Aubin calls a "Clear-style airport experience" to guide patients through care while integrating virtual forms of physical therapy.

"To compete with the UCLAs and the Sutters of the world, you have to own the full stack," Aubin says.

The other side: The challenge for Commons is showing it can compete with the powerful incumbents by carving out its own niche and persuading enough people to pay for its services.

"Nobody out there has really put this all together yet," Benjamin Schwartz, an orthopedic surgeon and investor in Commons, tells Axios.

Commons is currently working with several employers including Home Depot and Target.

One fun thing: Aubin wrote the company's first pitch deck on his phone in April 2021 after watching hospitals throughout the Los Angeles area pause elective surgeries as their rooms filled with COVID-19 patients.

"That was an aha! moment for me, realizing elective surgeries are key to maintaining that hospital-industrial complex," Aubin says. "Patients don't want to go to hospitals for this care anymore."

What's next: Aubin hopes to see Commons as a well-established ambulatory health system in five to eight major markets within the next decade.