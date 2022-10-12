Scoop: H.I.G. buys Celerion from Court Square
H.I.G. Capital has agreed to acquire Celerion, an early-stage clinical research organization, from Court Square Capital, multiple sources tell Sarah.
Why it matters: Besides Emmes, Open Health and PharmaLex, few scaled deals in the pharma services universe have gotten announced since June.
- On one hand, that makes Celerion a success in today's challenging environment. On the other, this wasn't a market-clearing multiple for an asset in this broader category.
By the numbers: Three sources peg the deal's valuation in the mid- to the upper-$600-million range, suggesting a low double-digit multiple of 2022 EBITDA.
- Per Axios' June report, Celerion is projecting pro forma adjusted EBITDA for 2022 in the low $50 million range, up from just north of $40 million of pro forma adjusted EBITDA last year.
- Revenue is expected to surpass $200 million this year and is growing at a 10% CAGR, sources said previously.
Meanwhile, Emmes and Open Health both went for 20x-plus EBITDA, whereas PharmaLex commanded 18x-20x, sources said previously.
Zoom in: Lincoln, Nebraska-based Celerion is considered a leading provider of Phase 1 studies, offering first-in-human studies — where treatment is tested in humans for the first time — through proof-of-concept studies, and beyond.
- It also offers bioanalytical services, regulatory affairs, as well as data management and biometrics.
- It operates three clinical research facilities and two bioanalytical labs in the U.S. and Europe, offering more than 600 beds and employing more than 1,000.
Catch up quick: Court Square kicked off a Lazard-run sale process this summer, Axios wrote previously.
- The process included late-stage discussions with a strategic buyer, whose identity could not be learned, two sources say.
- Court Square bought Celerion in late 2017, providing an exit for WindRose Health Investors (formerly MTS Health Investors).
Yes, and: Celerion hasn't historically been that acquisitive, but there's a lot it could do on the M&A front — both on the Phase 1 side, lab side and around bioanalytics.
What they're saying: Early phase CRO services may have more exposure to sluggish biotech funding levels — although, Phase 1 studies aren't lengthy, big-ticket items, one source says.
- First-in-human studies tend to have a more difficult time with patient recruitment, another source adds.
Of note: Celerion marks H.I.G.'s second pharma services bet in a matter of weeks, having recapitalized Navitas Life Sciences in September.
- Navitas, of Princeton, N.J., provides outsourced data science, regulatory and safety services, and other full-service CRO capabilities to large and midsized pharma and government clients.
👀 What we're watching: As H.I.G. buys one early-stage pharma services company, we're eager to see who scoops up its pre-clinical research development portfolio company Taconic Biosciences, whose Baird-run process is in its late stages.
One fun thing: Celerion says its name comes from the Latin celeritas — meaning swiftness and speed — which it says it aims to apply to drug research.
Court Square declined to comment, while H.I.G., Celerion and Lazard did not return requests for comment.