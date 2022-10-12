H.I.G. Capital has agreed to acquire Celerion, an early-stage clinical research organization, from Court Square Capital, multiple sources tell Sarah.

Why it matters: Besides Emmes, Open Health and PharmaLex, few scaled deals in the pharma services universe have gotten announced since June.

On one hand, that makes Celerion a success in today's challenging environment. On the other, this wasn't a market-clearing multiple for an asset in this broader category.

By the numbers: Three sources peg the deal's valuation in the mid- to the upper-$600-million range, suggesting a low double-digit multiple of 2022 EBITDA.

Per Axios' June report, Celerion is projecting pro forma adjusted EBITDA for 2022 in the low $50 million range, up from just north of $40 million of pro forma adjusted EBITDA last year.

Revenue is expected to surpass $200 million this year and is growing at a 10% CAGR, sources said previously.

Meanwhile, Emmes and Open Health both went for 20x-plus EBITDA, whereas PharmaLex commanded 18x-20x, sources said previously.

Zoom in: Lincoln, Nebraska-based Celerion is considered a leading provider of Phase 1 studies, offering first-in-human studies — where treatment is tested in humans for the first time — through proof-of-concept studies, and beyond.

It also offers bioanalytical services, regulatory affairs, as well as data management and biometrics.

It operates three clinical research facilities and two bioanalytical labs in the U.S. and Europe, offering more than 600 beds and employing more than 1,000.

Catch up quick: Court Square kicked off a Lazard-run sale process this summer, Axios wrote previously.

The process included late-stage discussions with a strategic buyer, whose identity could not be learned, two sources say.

Court Square bought Celerion in late 2017, providing an exit for WindRose Health Investors (formerly MTS Health Investors).

Yes, and: Celerion hasn't historically been that acquisitive, but there's a lot it could do on the M&A front — both on the Phase 1 side, lab side and around bioanalytics.

What they're saying: Early phase CRO services may have more exposure to sluggish biotech funding levels — although, Phase 1 studies aren't lengthy, big-ticket items, one source says.

First-in-human studies tend to have a more difficult time with patient recruitment, another source adds.

Of note: Celerion marks H.I.G.'s second pharma services bet in a matter of weeks, having recapitalized Navitas Life Sciences in September.

Navitas, of Princeton, N.J., provides outsourced data science, regulatory and safety services, and other full-service CRO capabilities to large and midsized pharma and government clients.

👀 What we're watching: As H.I.G. buys one early-stage pharma services company, we're eager to see who scoops up its pre-clinical research development portfolio company Taconic Biosciences, whose Baird-run process is in its late stages.

One fun thing: Celerion says its name comes from the Latin celeritas — meaning swiftness and speed — which it says it aims to apply to drug research.

Court Square declined to comment, while H.I.G., Celerion and Lazard did not return requests for comment.