Astorg's pending acquisition of Open Health from Amulet Capital values the medical affairs company just shy of $1 billion, sources familiar with the pending deal tell Axios.

Driving the news: Astorg last week announced plans to acquire the London-based company, concluding a Houlihan Lokey-run sale process Axios first reported on in March.

The companies did not disclose financial terms.

Sources tell Sarah that the nearly $1 billion value of the deal equates to a forward multiple of approximately 20x EBITDA. On a trailing basis, that pans out to about 24x EBITDA.

Amulet is set to generate a roughly 4x return on the investment, sources said.

State of play: Demand for companies like Open Health that offer scientific and complex messaging around commercialization is on the rise. The drivers?

The increasing volume and complexity of therapeutics are much greater today than ever before.

Drug marketing spend is increasingly targeted as complex therapies cater to smaller, niche populations.

Digitization strategies to support engagement with both HCPs and consumers directly.

Background: Many PE firms, including Novo Holdings, Kohlberg & Co, TPG and Areas, have made sizable bets in this category over the last 12 months, with assets commanding EBITDA multiples in the 17x to 22x range.

What we're watching: The sector's next trade. Among those in play...

Auctus Capital Partners' PharmaLex Group, a Germany-based pharma services company working with Harris Williams on a potential sale, per a previous Axios report.

RevHealth, which Axios wrote previously is working with Houlihan on a potential sale.

Amulet declined to comment and Astorg did not return requests for comment.