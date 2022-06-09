New Mountain Capital has prevailed in the sale process for Behrman Capital's Emmes, a government-centric contract research organization, three sources familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Zoom in: Two sources say the anticipated deal is valued north of $800 million, implying a more than 20x multiple of the company's EBITDA in the high $30 million range.

Rothschild led the sale process alongside Baird's government services team, as first reported by Axios in February.

The process got increasingly competitive in the late stages, sources say, with valuation ticking up from IOIs around the ballpark of $700 million, one source notes.

State of play: The robust valuation commanded in part reflects the scarcity value of scale contract research organizations as private equity remains eager to invest in pharma services.

Emmes is unique in that a large portion of its work involves government contracts (such as with the National Institutes of Health) — a lower margin but stable customer base, sources say.

The company under Behrman's backing has diversified with M&A across the Europe and U.S., most recently adding capabilities in rare and orphan disease clinical research via Casimir, its fourth deal.

The intrigue: Emmes' chairman, Salvatore Guccione, is the former CEO of Aceto Corporation, a specialty chemicals platform currently owned by the PE firm.

What we're watching: NMC has a strong track record of business transformation via M&A in health care — ie. CIOX Health/Datavant, R1/CloudMed, Equian, etc. — so as always, we're watching what strategic levers are pulled this time around.

NMC and Behrman Capital declined to comment.