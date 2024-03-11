Biden's budget sees HHS building on past success

President Biden's 2025 budget proposes relatively flat funding for the Department of Health and Human Services, along with a mandate to expand on some of the most noteworthy drug reforms in the Inflation Reduction Act. Why it matters: It's starter dough for the Biden campaign's health care rhetoric — and a look at the proposals that could carry over into a second term.

What's inside: The blueprint seeks $130.7 billion in funding for HHS, a 1.7% increase from 2023 enacted levels.

For context, Biden proposed $144 billion in funding for HHS in FY24, which was an 11.5% increase over the prior year.

Congress still hasn't settled on the FY24 spending for the Labor-HHS section of the next minibus.

Zoom in: While a more detailed breakdown is due out this afternoon, here are some toplines from the budget document:

It would expand the IRA's $35 insulin price cap and $2,000 out-of-pocket drug cost cap beyond Medicare to the commercial market, along with expanding the number of drugs subject to drug price negotiation.

It would make permanent the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies in the IRA, which are due to expire in 2025.

To extend the solvency of Medicare's hospital insurance trust fund, it calls for taxing high-income individuals and using the savings from drug price negotiations. It's a repeat from last year's budget.

There's increased funding for mental health care efforts, such as the 988 suicide hotline. The document also seeks Medicare parity between behavioral health and physical conditions — also a priority of Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden — plus more for state opioid grants.

It again proposes a national program to expand Hepatitis C treatment and a vaccines for adults program, as well as a new effort to guarantee access to PrEP.

By the numbers: The administration highlighted several funding increases.

Putting $150 billion over 10 years to expand Medicaid home and community-based services.

$390 million for the Title X family planning funding program, which is a 36% increase from the 2023 level. House Republicans notably proposed completely eliminating funding for the program in the FY24 Labor-HHS bill.

A $2 billion increase for the Cancer Moonshot, across programs at NIH, FDA, CDC and ARPA-H.

Doubling existing funding for the Office of Research on Women's Health at NIH.

An increase of $82 million for maternal health efforts, including reducing maternal mortality.

$499 million more for CDC's prevention and public health funding, bringing the total to $9.8 billion in discretionary and mandatory funding.

What they're saying: "The budget invests in America and the American people to grow the economy from the middle out and bottom up," said White House budget director Shalanda Young, on a press call this morning.

What we're watching: The flat funding for HHS could portend an austere year for the department, depending on how Congress responds.