Scoop: Scalise makes top health aide hire

Dominique Yelinski has been hired to be the top health care aide in Majority Leader Steve Scalise's office, multiple lobbyists told Axios.

Yelinski is the deputy chief of staff and legislative director for Rep. Kevin Hern and has also spent time handling his health care portfolio. She's worked in Hern's office for almost three years.

Hern is the current chair of the Republican Study Committee and a member of the Ways and Means Committee.

He was the lead sponsor of the CHOICE Arrangement Act, which passed the House floor in June and would codify a Trump-era 2019 health reimbursement arrangement rule.

Yelinski also spent time in the Trump administration HHS as a staffer in the Office of the Secretary.