House passes HRA, AHP bills

The House passed a package of four health bills Wednesday focused on individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements, association health plans and self-insurance.

Why it matters: The package, which passed 220-209 on party lines, represents Republican health priorities that are resurfacing now that the House is back in GOP control.

Details: The package includes legislation that has already been approved by the House Ways and Means and Education and Workforce Committees this Congress.

1) The CHOICE Arrangement Act would codify a 2019 Trump-era rule that would allow businesses to provide individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements.

In a statement of administration policy Wednesday, the White House said it "strongly opposes" the bill and called it "yet another attack on the Affordable Care Act and its critical health care protections."

2) The Association Health Plans Act would loosen current requirements that must be met for groups to access association health plans.

3) The Self-Insurance Protection Act would ensure that businesses have access to buying stop-loss coverage if they would like to self-insure their plans.

4) The Small Business Flexibility Act would require small businesses to be notified of the flexible health benefit options available to them, such as health reimbursement arrangements.